IEA warns of copper deficit as new projects struggle to keep up

Photo: IEA/Facebook

Global production of critical energy minerals is rising, but the International Energy Agency warns that supply of copper and lithium could fall significantly short of demand by 2035. In its latest outlook, the IEA cites rising project costs and slower resource discoveries as key risks to meeting clean energy targets.

