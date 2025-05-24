Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market

Azerbaijan is set to receive about $1 billion in financing from the Islamic Development Bank’s ordinary capital resources by the end of 2024, with total support from the IDB Group nearing $1.3 billion. The country will also host the Islamic Development Bank Group’s Annual Meeting in 2026, highlighting its growing partnership on sustainable infrastructure projects.

