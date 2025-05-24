Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 24 May 2025 20:21 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 165.07 manat, or $97 (three percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold went up by 95.38 manat, or $56 (1.7 percent), compared to last week's figure, amounting to 5,572 manat ($3,280).

Gold ounce value change

May 12

5,572 manat ($3,277)

May 19

5,469 manat ($3,220)

May 13

5,527 manat ($3,251)

May 20

5,471 manat ($3,220)

May 14

5,479 manat ($3,222)

May 21

5,612 manat ($3,300)

May 15

5,334 manat ($3,137)

May 22

5,675 manat ($3,340)

May 16

5,472 manat ($3,218)

May 23

5,634 manat ($3,310)

Average weekly rate

5,477 manat ($3,221)

Average weekly rate

5,572 manat ($3,280)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.4 manat, or $0.82 (2.6 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 55.9 manat, or $32.9, which is 1.1 percent, or 0.6 manat ($0.35), more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change

May 12

55.9 manat ($32.8)

May 19

55 manat ($32.35)

May 13

56.1 manat ($33)

May 20

54.8 manat ($32.2)

May 14

55.4 manat ($32.5)

May 21

56.2 manat ($33)

May 15

54 manat ($31.7)

May 22

57.2 manat ($33.6)

May 16

55.1 manat ($32.4)

May 23

56.4 manat ($33.18)

Average weekly rate

55.3 manat ($32.5)

Average weekly rate

55.9 manat ($32.9)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week surged by 159.8 manat, or $94 (9.5 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 83.4 manat, or $49 (4.9 percent), to 1,770 manat ($1,040) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change

May 12

1,705 manat ($1,002)

May 19

1,690 manat ($990)

May 13

1,682 manat ($989.4)

May 20

1,707 manat ($1,000)

May 14

1,689 manat ($993.5)

May 21

1,776 manat ($1,040)

May 15

1,675 manat ($985.2)

May 22

1,829 manat ($1,080)

May 16

1,684 manat ($990.5)

May 23

1,850 manat ($1,090)

Average weekly rate

1,687 manat ($992.3)

Average weekly rate

1,770 manat ($1,040)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lifted by 78.2 manat ($45.9), or 4.8 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium increased by 66.35 manat ($39), or 4.1 percent, compared to last week, to 1,697 manat ($1,000).

Palladium ounce value change

May 12

1,671 manat ($982.9)

May 19

1,644 manat ($970)

May 13

1,616 manat ($950.5)

May 20

1,658 manat ($980)

May 14

1,617 manat ($951.1)

May 21

1,713 manat ($1,010)

May 15

1,617 manat ($951.1)

May 22

1,747 manat ($1,030)

May 16

1,632 manat ($960)

May 23

1,722 manat ($1,010)

Average weekly rate

1,630 manat ($958.8)

Average weekly rate

1,697 manat ($1,000)

