Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 165.07 manat, or $97 (three percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold went up by 95.38 manat, or $56 (1.7 percent), compared to last week's figure, amounting to 5,572 manat ($3,280).

Gold ounce value change May 12 5,572 manat ($3,277) May 19 5,469 manat ($3,220) May 13 5,527 manat ($3,251) May 20 5,471 manat ($3,220) May 14 5,479 manat ($3,222) May 21 5,612 manat ($3,300) May 15 5,334 manat ($3,137) May 22 5,675 manat ($3,340) May 16 5,472 manat ($3,218) May 23 5,634 manat ($3,310) Average weekly rate 5,477 manat ($3,221) Average weekly rate 5,572 manat ($3,280)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.4 manat, or $0.82 (2.6 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 55.9 manat, or $32.9, which is 1.1 percent, or 0.6 manat ($0.35), more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change May 12 55.9 manat ($32.8) May 19 55 manat ($32.35) May 13 56.1 manat ($33) May 20 54.8 manat ($32.2) May 14 55.4 manat ($32.5) May 21 56.2 manat ($33) May 15 54 manat ($31.7) May 22 57.2 manat ($33.6) May 16 55.1 manat ($32.4) May 23 56.4 manat ($33.18) Average weekly rate 55.3 manat ($32.5) Average weekly rate 55.9 manat ($32.9)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week surged by 159.8 manat, or $94 (9.5 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 83.4 manat, or $49 (4.9 percent), to 1,770 manat ($1,040) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change May 12 1,705 manat ($1,002) May 19 1,690 manat ($990) May 13 1,682 manat ($989.4) May 20 1,707 manat ($1,000) May 14 1,689 manat ($993.5) May 21 1,776 manat ($1,040) May 15 1,675 manat ($985.2) May 22 1,829 manat ($1,080) May 16 1,684 manat ($990.5) May 23 1,850 manat ($1,090) Average weekly rate 1,687 manat ($992.3) Average weekly rate 1,770 manat ($1,040)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lifted by 78.2 manat ($45.9), or 4.8 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium increased by 66.35 manat ($39), or 4.1 percent, compared to last week, to 1,697 manat ($1,000).

Palladium ounce value change May 12 1,671 manat ($982.9) May 19 1,644 manat ($970) May 13 1,616 manat ($950.5) May 20 1,658 manat ($980) May 14 1,617 manat ($951.1) May 21 1,713 manat ($1,010) May 15 1,617 manat ($951.1) May 22 1,747 manat ($1,030) May 16 1,632 manat ($960) May 23 1,722 manat ($1,010) Average weekly rate 1,630 manat ($958.8) Average weekly rate 1,697 manat ($1,000)

