Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 165.07 manat, or $97 (three percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold went up by 95.38 manat, or $56 (1.7 percent), compared to last week's figure, amounting to 5,572 manat ($3,280).
|
Gold ounce value change
|
May 12
|
5,572 manat ($3,277)
|
May 19
|
5,469 manat ($3,220)
|
May 13
|
5,527 manat ($3,251)
|
May 20
|
5,471 manat ($3,220)
|
May 14
|
5,479 manat ($3,222)
|
May 21
|
5,612 manat ($3,300)
|
May 15
|
5,334 manat ($3,137)
|
May 22
|
5,675 manat ($3,340)
|
May 16
|
5,472 manat ($3,218)
|
May 23
|
5,634 manat ($3,310)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,477 manat ($3,221)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,572 manat ($3,280)
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.4 manat, or $0.82 (2.6 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 55.9 manat, or $32.9, which is 1.1 percent, or 0.6 manat ($0.35), more than last week's figure.
|
Silver ounce value change
|
May 12
|
55.9 manat ($32.8)
|
May 19
|
55 manat ($32.35)
|
May 13
|
56.1 manat ($33)
|
May 20
|
54.8 manat ($32.2)
|
May 14
|
55.4 manat ($32.5)
|
May 21
|
56.2 manat ($33)
|
May 15
|
54 manat ($31.7)
|
May 22
|
57.2 manat ($33.6)
|
May 16
|
55.1 manat ($32.4)
|
May 23
|
56.4 manat ($33.18)
|
Average weekly rate
|
55.3 manat ($32.5)
|
Average weekly rate
|
55.9 manat ($32.9)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week surged by 159.8 manat, or $94 (9.5 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 83.4 manat, or $49 (4.9 percent), to 1,770 manat ($1,040) compared to last week's figure.
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
May 12
|
1,705 manat ($1,002)
|
May 19
|
1,690 manat ($990)
|
May 13
|
1,682 manat ($989.4)
|
May 20
|
1,707 manat ($1,000)
|
May 14
|
1,689 manat ($993.5)
|
May 21
|
1,776 manat ($1,040)
|
May 15
|
1,675 manat ($985.2)
|
May 22
|
1,829 manat ($1,080)
|
May 16
|
1,684 manat ($990.5)
|
May 23
|
1,850 manat ($1,090)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,687 manat ($992.3)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,770 manat ($1,040)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lifted by 78.2 manat ($45.9), or 4.8 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium increased by 66.35 manat ($39), or 4.1 percent, compared to last week, to 1,697 manat ($1,000).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
May 12
|
1,671 manat ($982.9)
|
May 19
|
1,644 manat ($970)
|
May 13
|
1,616 manat ($950.5)
|
May 20
|
1,658 manat ($980)
|
May 14
|
1,617 manat ($951.1)
|
May 21
|
1,713 manat ($1,010)
|
May 15
|
1,617 manat ($951.1)
|
May 22
|
1,747 manat ($1,030)
|
May 16
|
1,632 manat ($960)
|
May 23
|
1,722 manat ($1,010)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,630 manat ($958.8)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,697 manat ($1,000)
