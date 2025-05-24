Iran's Isfahan refinery set to ramp up fuel output
Iran’s Isfahan Refinery can increase daily gasoline production by up to 10 million liters by boosting crude oil processing from 360,000 to 430,000 barrels per day. The refinery currently generates over $120 million in annual revenue and meets more than 70% of its products to Euro standards.
