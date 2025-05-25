Indonesia grows oil imports from Azerbaijan by over half in 4M2025

From January to April 2025, Azerbaijan exported 130,900 tons of crude oil and related products to Indonesia, valued at $72.1 million—up 51% in volume and 37.3% in value from the same period last year. Indonesia ranked 12th among Azerbaijan’s 17 oil export destinations, with total exports reaching 8.2 million tons worth $4.6 billion.

