Indonesia grows oil imports from Azerbaijan by over half in 4M2025
From January to April 2025, Azerbaijan exported 130,900 tons of crude oil and related products to Indonesia, valued at $72.1 million—up 51% in volume and 37.3% in value from the same period last year. Indonesia ranked 12th among Azerbaijan’s 17 oil export destinations, with total exports reaching 8.2 million tons worth $4.6 billion.
