IEA forecasts major surge in refined copper demand through 2050
Global demand for refined copper is set to rise sharply by 2050, driven by booming electric vehicle adoption and rapid industrial growth in Asia. While China remains a dominant consumer, emerging economies like India and Vietnam are poised to reshape the market, according to the latest International Energy Agency outlook.
