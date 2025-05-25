Kyrgyzstan shares plans on road construction projects for 2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 25. More than 1,100 kilometers of new roads will be built across Kyrgyzstan by the end of 2025, along with pothole repairs covering 135,000 square meters, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

This was announced by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration, Adylbek Kasymaliev, during an extended government meeting reviewing the Cabinet’s performance for the first four months of 2025.

Kasymaliev noted that the Ministry of Transport and Communications has been allocated 24.7 billion soms (approximately $282 million) for 2025, of which 10.1 billion soms ($115 million) has already been disbursed in the first four months.

Road construction is currently underway on several priority routes, including Balykchy–Bokonbayevo–Karakol, Balykchy–Cholpon-Ata–Karakol, Naryn–Baetov, Osh–Batken–Razzakov, Ala-Buka–Zhany-Bazar–Kirov, Bishkek–Osh, Uzgen–Myrza-Ake–Kara-Kulja, Suusamyr–Talas–Taraz, Lebedinovka–HPP-5, Bishkek–Kant, the Northern Bypass Road, Jalal-Abad–Begabad–Bazhy, Nookat–Aravan, Semenovka–Ak-Suu (Kyrchyn), five additional sections of the North–South highway, and Barpy–Safarovka.

Kasymaliev further articulated that the initiation of infrastructural development for the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway was formally inaugurated on April 29, 2025, within the jurisdiction of the Suzak district, located in the Jalal-Abad region.



The Kyrgyz segment of the rail infrastructure will encompass a total of 304.94 kilometers, integrating the engineering of 48 bridge structures and 27 subterranean passages, collectively measuring 119.69 kilometers in length. Kyrgyzstan has earmarked an incremental $85 million for the initiative.



Kasymaliev further articulated that a quintet of novel aerial corridors has been inaugurated since the commencement of 2025, in conjunction with the ongoing enhancement of aviation infrastructure.