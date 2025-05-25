Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Chairman of the Senate of Egypt arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 25 May 2025 02:39 (UTC +04:00)
Chairman of the Senate of Egypt arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. On May 25, a delegation led by the Chairman of the Senate of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Wahab Abdel Razek arrived on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying, the Chairman of the Senate of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeghi and the delegation were met by the Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis Musa Gasimli, the head of the working group on interparliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt Jeyhun Mammadov and other officials.

Chairman of the Senate of Egypt arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit (PHOTO)
Chairman of the Senate of Egypt arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit (PHOTO)
Chairman of the Senate of Egypt arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit (PHOTO)
Chairman of the Senate of Egypt arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more