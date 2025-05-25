Azerbaijan's fruit juice production decreases in 4M2025

Between January and April 2025, Azerbaijan’s fruit juice production reached 1.45 million decaliters. This is down by 20,000 decaliters, or 1.4%, from the previous year. By May 1, the country's fruit juice stockpiles totaled 712,600 decaliters.

