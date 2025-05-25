Czech demand for Azerbaijani oil sees notable surge in 4M2025

The Czech Republic significantly increased its oil imports from Azerbaijan in the first four months of this year, purchasing over 550,000 tons worth more than $300 million. This marks a more than 30 percent rise in volume and over 12 percent increase in value compared to the same period last year.

