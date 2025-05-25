Czech demand for Azerbaijani oil sees notable surge in 4M2025
The Czech Republic significantly increased its oil imports from Azerbaijan in the first four months of this year, purchasing over 550,000 tons worth more than $300 million. This marks a more than 30 percent rise in volume and over 12 percent increase in value compared to the same period last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy