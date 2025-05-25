Azerbaijan's margarine production ramps up amid butter output decrease
From January through April 2025, Azerbaijan produced 16,400 tons of margarine, a 3 percent increase from last year. Margarine production rose by 478 tons compared to the same period in 2024. During this time, butter output decreased by 2.5 percent, totaling 8,700 tons.
