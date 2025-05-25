Third stage of "1000 for 1000" detainee exchange takes place between Ukraine and Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The third stage of the detainee exchange between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, carried out under the "1000 for 1000" format previously agreed upon in Türkiye, has been completed, Trend reports.

As a result, 303 Ukrainian servicemen have returned home, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"303 Ukrainian servicemen have returned home. The third stage of the exchange in the '1000 for 1000' format agreed upon in Türkiye has been completed," President Zelenskyy stated.

According to Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the released servicemen include representatives of the Armed Forces, Navy, Air Force, Airborne Assault Troops, Territorial Defense, National Guard, State Border Guard Service, and State Special Transport Service. All those released are men holding ranks of soldiers and sergeants.

Since March 2022, a total of 5,757 Ukrainians have been freed from Russian captivity through official exchanges, while an additional 536 were released outside the framework of official agreements.

The first stage of the exchange took place on May 23, during which 390 people were returned—270 military personnel and 120 civilians. The following day, on May 24, another 307 servicemen were released, including paratroopers, drone operators, sailors, border guards, and territorial defense fighters. The released individuals ranged in age from 25 to 61 and included those who were wounded or ill.