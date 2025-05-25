Central Bank of Azerbaijan lifts lid on its foreign assets in 2024
At the end of 2024, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan held 2.07 billion manat ($1.22 billion) in foreign assets. This was down 14% from the previous year. The assets included cash, debt securities, and IMF settlements.
