Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

"One nation, two states" - always one whole - Emine Erdoğan

Politics Materials 25 May 2025 12:05 (UTC +04:00)
"One nation, two states" - always one whole - Emine Erdoğan
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. A spectacular and impressive performance of Karabakh horses at the 7th Ethnosport Culture Festival... Today, the culture of one nation struck a chord with another. "One nation, two states" - always one whole in culture, in the soul, and in the future, Emine Erdoğan, spouse of Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said in a post on her social media account after watching a stunning performance titled "Victory" presented by the Azerbaijani delegation at the 7th Ethnosport Culture Festival, Trend reports.

The post also displayed the national flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Latest

Latest

Read more