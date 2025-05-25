Ukraine aims to restore pre-war economic ties with Azerbaijan - Andrii Sybiha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Ukraine wants to return to the level of economic cooperation with Azerbaijan that existed before the war with Russia, said Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a joint press conference with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports.

"I also had a meeting with Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, where we discussed a wide range of bilateral issues - economy, investment, energy. I am pleased to note the positive dynamics of our relations over the past two years," he said.

According to the minister, Ukraine is striving to return at least to the level of economic relations that it had before the war with Russia. Sybiha also noted that Azerbaijani companies and investments are important for Ukraine.

"Despite the war, Ukraine remains an attractive market and a reliable partner, and we will support Azerbaijani investments in our economy," he stressed.