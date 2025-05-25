Iran unveils investment details for SPP in its Shahrud district
Iran has invested approximately $390,000 to commission a new solar power station in the Shahrud region, adding 800 kilowatts to the national grid. Additionally, construction has begun on solar plants totaling 3.4 megawatts, with gradual commissioning expected within three months.
