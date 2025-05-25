Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan, Ukraine to hold intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation - Andrii Sybiha

Politics Materials 25 May 2025 13:42 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Ukraine to hold intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation - Andrii Sybiha

Follow Trend on

Alyona Pavlenko
Alyona Pavlenko
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Azerbaijan and Ukraine will soon hold an intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, said Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a joint press conference with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports.

“We agreed with our Azerbaijani colleagues to hold the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in the near future. We also discussed the participation of an Azerbaijani delegation in the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will take place in July in Rome, and received confirmation,” he said.

Latest

Latest

Read more