BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. On May 25, Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ukraine, visited Victory Park and the grave of National Hero of Azerbaijan of Ukrainian origin Viktor Seregin in the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Trend reports.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also visited the monument to the prominent Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko in the Azerbaijani capital. He laid a wreath at the monument and planted a tree in the park around the monument.