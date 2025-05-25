Iran's import from Kazakhstan significantly climbs

In the first month of the current Iranian year (March 21 – April 20, 2025), Iran’s imports from Kazakhstan increased sharply. Import volume doubled, while the value rose by 32.6 percent compared to the same period last year. Despite this, total trade turnover between the two countries declined in both value and weight.

