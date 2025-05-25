Iran strives for swift lifting of sanctions – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Iran is not wasting any time in the ongoing indirect negotiations with the United States regarding its nuclear program, aiming for the lifting of sanctions as a result, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said, Trend reports.

He noted that Iran is making every effort in this direction, but emphasized that this will not come at the expense of the country's rights.

Araghchi stated that Iran is approaching the negotiations with patience and composure and will not give up any of its rights, including uranium enrichment.

The Iranian official added that the date for the next round of indirect talks with the United States has not yet been determined.