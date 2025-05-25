Ukrainian FM thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The Ukrainian side expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for the humanitarian assistance provided, said Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a joint press conference with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports.

"I would like to express special gratitude to Azerbaijan for all the assistance it has provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the war - for humanitarian and energy support during the difficult winters, for the health of Ukrainian children. The total cost of assistance exceeded 40 million dollars, but for us it means much more. This is assistance at the most difficult moment, and we deeply appreciate it," he said.