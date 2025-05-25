Global copper supply to peak in late 2020s before decline, IEA warns
Global copper supply is set to peak by the late 2020s before declining sharply due to falling ore grades and reserve depletion, according to the International Energy Agency. While projects in Africa and Mongolia will boost near-term output, long-term challenges raise concerns about meeting growing demand.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy