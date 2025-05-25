Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangezur see rise in new job opportunities
In the first four months of the year, over 650 new jobs were created in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions, with most concentrated in Khankendi and Jabrayil. Nationwide, more than 23,000 jobs were added, while around 2,700 positions were eliminated, largely due to workforce reductions.
