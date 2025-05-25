Concert by Polad Bulbuloglu held as part of “Kharibulbul” International Music Festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. On May 25, the second day of the 8th “Kharibulbul” International Music Festival, a concert by Azerbaijani singer Polad Bulbuloglu was held on the Jidir Duzu plain, accompanied by the Uzeyir Hajibeyli State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Murtuza Bulbul, Trend reports.

First, the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble performed the traditional Azerbaijani music "Jangi" by the prominent composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, followed by various music pieces performed by Polad Bulbuloglu.

The event also featured mugham and folk songs performed by People's Artist Mansum Ibrahomov.

Named after the symbolic flower of Shusha, the “Kharibulbul” Music Festival was first held in 1989. During the years of the Karabakh conflict, major concerts were organized in the cities of Aghdam, Barda, and Aghjabadi. Following Azerbaijan’s historic victory in the Patriotic War, the festival has returned to its original venue—Shusha.