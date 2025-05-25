Azerbaijan highly values the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine held in Istanbul - minister

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 25 May 2025 13:30 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Azerbaijan highly values the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine held in Istanbul, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint press conference with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Baku, Trend reports.

"During today's talks, we also discussed the situation in the region, including the consequences of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and confirmed Azerbaijan's position on the need for a peaceful, political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict. We positively assess the talks held on May 15 in Istanbul with the participation of representatives of Ukraine, Russia and Türkiye. This is a step in the right direction," he said.

