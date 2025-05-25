Azerbaijan’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity is crucial - Andrii Sybiha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. It is important for Ukraine that Azerbaijan supports its territorial integrity, said Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a joint press conference with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports.

“At this dramatic moment in Ukrainian history, it is very important that Azerbaijan consistently supports Ukraine and our territorial integrity. We highly appreciate this, and I personally thanked Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev for this support,” he said.