President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King of Jordan

Politics Materials 25 May 2025 11:13 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, Trend reports.

"On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you, and through you, to all your people on the occasion of the National Day of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan - Independence Day.

On this significant day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Jordan everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter said.

