Azerbaijan, Ukraine explore cooperation between regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Azerbaijan and Ukraine have explored cooperation between the regions, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint press conference with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Baku, Trend reports.

"During the meeting, the ministers of foreign affairs and economy discussed promising areas of cooperation. We see opportunities to intensify the work of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani business forum, as well as the work of the intergovernmental commission, which can give a new impetus to our economic cooperation," he said.

Bayramov noted that one of the striking examples of cooperation between Ukraine and Azerbaijan was the signing of a twinning agreement between Baku and the Ukrainian city of Irpen. "This is of great symbolic significance," he stressed.

"We also touched upon the topic of restoring the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation in 2020. Over the past 5 years, large-scale work has been carried out to restore infrastructure and return the population. Particular attention is paid to security and demining, since thousands of people have already fallen victim to mines," Bayramov noted.

The head of the Foreign Ministry emphasized that the parties also discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, in particular the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.