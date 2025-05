BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Trend reports.

"We discussed economic cooperation between our countries, the organization of business missions, and the improvement of platforms that contribute to strengthening business ties. We also exchanged views on the role of transport corridors in strengthening trade ties," Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his page on X.