Ukrainian President sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Official website of the President of Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Ukraine and on my own behalf, I congratulate you on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Independence Day.

Free Ukraine and Azerbaijan have always sought to develop their relationship in the spirit of strategic partnership based on shared values, mutual support, respect and comprehensive cooperation.

I am confident that the dynamics of strategic partnership will not only be maintained but also enhanced even more in line with the interests of the peoples of Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

Today, Ukraine highly values international support in its struggle against Russia. We are grateful to Azerbaijan for supporting our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with the fundamental principles of international law, as well as for providing humanitarian assistance.

Availing myself of this opportunity, I wish you, esteemed Mr. President, robust health and success in your high state activities, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity and tranquility," the letter said.