Strengthening Ukraine-Azerbaijan strategic partnership major focus for both nations - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The development of strategic partnership between Ukraine and Azerbaijan is a key interest for both our countries, said Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a joint press conference with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports.

"I am here to intensify the development of strategic partnership between Ukraine and Azerbaijan. This is a key interest of our countries, and I have once again become convinced of this based on the results of all today's meetings," he said.

Sibiga noted that at this dramatic moment in Ukrainian history, it is very important that Azerbaijan consistently supports Ukraine and its territorial integrity.

"We have just completed a rich and positive meeting with my colleague, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. I also had a meeting with Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, where we discussed a wide range of bilateral issues - economy, investment, energy," he said.