Global demand for lithium, copper, rare earths set to surge - IEA

Photo: IEA/Facebook

Global demand for critical minerals like lithium, copper, and rare earth elements is set to rise sharply through 2040, driven by the accelerating shift to clean energy technologies, according to the International Energy Agency. Despite a slight downward revision in electric vehicle projections, the long-term outlook for battery metals and electrification-related materials remains strong.

