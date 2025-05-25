Global demand for lithium, copper, rare earths set to surge - IEA
Photo: IEA/Facebook
Global demand for critical minerals like lithium, copper, and rare earth elements is set to rise sharply through 2040, driven by the accelerating shift to clean energy technologies, according to the International Energy Agency. Despite a slight downward revision in electric vehicle projections, the long-term outlook for battery metals and electrification-related materials remains strong.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy