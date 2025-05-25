“Kharibulbul” International Music Festival continues in Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The 8th “Kharibulbul” International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, continued with interesting presentations in Shusha on May 25, Trend reports.

A musical program of works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers performed by students of the Arts Department of Karabakh University was presented at Jidir Duzu.

Rector of Karabakh University Shahin Bayramov said in an interview with journalists that thanks to the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, the dedication of our heroic officers and soldiers, the blood of our martyrs, the 8th “Kharibulbul” International Music Festival was once again held in Shusha. He noted that this day is extremely significant and causes pride.

"The participation of Karabakh University, the first higher education institution established by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev in the lands liberated from occupation, in this festival for the first time is of particular importance to us. Today, our mugham, our national music sounds completely different on the stage of each festival,” the rector noted.

The head of the design and decorative and applied arts department of Karabakh University Gulshan Gasimzade noted that one of the main goals of the university is to instill national and spiritual values ​​in the youth and actively participate in the cultural revival of Karabakh.

“Having returned to our native Karabakh after thirty years, we are carrying out reconstruction work in the fields of education, culture, architecture and other areas. In the future, the university plans new projects to expand its participation in this area,” she emphasized.

The head of the instrumental performance department of the Arts Department of Karabakh University, tar player Arslan Novrasli said that the educational institution performed at the “Kharibulbul” International Music Festival with a magnificent final concert in just one year and added: “Inclusion in the official program of the festival means a significant part of our history. With the wonderful administrative and teaching staff, as well as the student body, we have taken our first steps as a family and are moving towards the next big goals."

Holding such festivals further strengthens the commitment of the younger generation to national and spiritual values, creates conditions for a deeper assimilation of our history and cultural heritage, and an understanding of the responsibility for passing on these values ​​to future generations. At the same time, it serves as an important platform for creative youth, where they can demonstrate their skills and ideas, as well as present national creative traditions from a new perspective.