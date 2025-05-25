Iran's non-oil exports to Kazakhstan recede

In the first month of this Iranian year (March 21 – April 20, 2025), Iran’s non-oil exports to Kazakhstan dropped significantly. Export volume fell by 37.4 percent, while the value declined by 44.4 percent compared to the same period last year. Overall trade turnover between the two countries also saw a notable decrease.

