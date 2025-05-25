Azerbaijani athletes shine at Uzbekistan Open Triathlon Championship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Members of the Azerbaijani national team delivered strong performances at the Open Triathlon Championship of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Ali Rzazade claimed gold in his category, emerging as the champion after outperforming 42 competitors.

Leyla Abdulazizova secured second place in the women's Elite category, finishing among the top out of 13 participants with a commendable result.

Meanwhile, Tural Atakishiyev also brought home victory, winning in the 18–25 age group under the Age Group nomination.