Uzbekistan running with surge in number of industrial enterprises

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21. As of May 1, 2025, a total of 56,576 industrial enterprises are operating in Uzbekistan, marking a notable increase of 930 units since the beginning of the year.

The data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee reveals that Tashkent city holds the largest share of industrial enterprises, accounting for 18.9 percent of the total.

The distribution of industrial enterprises by region is as follows:

• Tashkent city: 10,670 units

• Tashkent region: 6,357 units

• Ferghana region: 5,885 units

• Samarkand region: 4,704 units

• Andijan region: 4,440 units

• Namangan region: 4,050 units

• Khorezm region: 3,310 units

• Bukhara region: 3,096 units

• Surkhandarya region: 3,005 units

• Kashkadarya region: 2,823 units

• Navoi region: 2,471 units

• Republic of Karakalpakstan: 2,416 units

• Jizzakh region: 2,194 units

• Syrdarya region: 1,155 units

The consistent upward trajectory in the quantity of industrial enterprises underscores the persistent expansion and diversification of Uzbekistan's industrial landscape, with substantial input from both metropolitan and peripheral regions.