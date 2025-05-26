Uzbekneftegaz, Halliburton join forces to fast-track oilfield advancements

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 23. The management of JSC Uzbekneftegaz held a meeting with representatives of Halliburton and discussed the development of the company’s fields using integrated solutions and advanced technologies offered by Halliburton, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on opportunities for comprehensive asset management, digital reservoir modeling, and increasing oil production volumes, as well as prospects for implementing international best practices at the company’s production sites.

This event marked a logical continuation of the strategic dialogue aimed at deepening mutual partnership, localizing technologies, and jointly executing projects in Uzbekistan.

Following the meeting, both parties agreed to proceed following the approved "Roadmap," concentrating efforts on expanding cooperation in innovation, safety assurance, and improving hydrocarbon production efficiency.

Halliburton is a leading global oilfield services company founded in 1919. It provides a wide range of technologies and services for exploration, drilling, production, and reservoir management. Operating in over 70 countries, Halliburton is known for its innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and safety in the oil and gas industry.