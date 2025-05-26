Tajikistan's agricultural production picking up steam

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 20. Tajikistan produced agricultural goods worth 6.094 billion somoni (approximately $590 million) from January through April 2025, which is a 7.7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, Trend reports via the administration of the president of Tajikistan.

President Emomali Rahmon announced the figures during a national seminar of agricultural workers, noting that despite the growth, the current output still falls short of the country’s strategic objectives and potential.

According to the president, an analysis of the sector shows that not all cities and districts have effectively utilized their available resources, leading to a decline in the production of certain agricultural products. Specifically, several regions recorded lower output of poultry meat and eggs.

Rahmon emphasized that increasing agricultural productivity largely depends on the effective use of land and water resources. Around 60 percent of Tajikistan’s arable land relies on pump station irrigation, and interruptions in their operation pose a serious concern.

Moreover, he revealed that 56 pump stations are currently non-operational across the country, including 18 in the Khatlon region, 16 in the Sughd region, and 22 in cities and districts under republican subordination. As a result, more than 12,000 hectares of farmland have been left without water.

The president urged the Agency for Land Reclamation and Irrigation, the Ministry of Agriculture, relevant agencies, and local governments to take urgent measures to resolve the issue and ensure stable agricultural production.