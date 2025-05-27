Kazakhstan Railways halts cargo to Kuryk port amid capacity crunch

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 27. Kazakhstan Railways has imposed a temporary ban on the processing and redirection of cargo and empty wagons destined for export via Kuryk Port (export ferry), due to the network exceeding its load capacity, Trend reports.

According to Order No. 1242 dated May 23, 2025, the restriction will be in effect from May 26 through June 2, inclusive.



According to the document, the decision was made based on Clause 2, Article 35 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan “On Railway Transport” after the number of wagons exceeded 1,000, while the average daily throughput capacity is 47 wagons.

“These are forced measures aimed at stabilizing the logistical load. All cargo shippers will be notified, and we will ensure compliance with the restrictions,” Kazakhstan Railways commented.

Responsibility for failure to fulfill the transportation plan during this period will lie with the party that caused the disruption, under Clause 2, Article 86 of the same law.