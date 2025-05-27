A deposit that earns interest on interest – Yelo Flexible!

Yelo Bank continues to offer its customers attractive deposit terms. The Yelo Flexible deposit, which has gained significant interest since its introduction, is now even more profitable. With this deposit, you can adjust your funds at any time and earn up to 11% annual income. The additional benefits of this product will impress you even more:

✔️ Full control over your funds: Spend partially or add extra funds at any time.

✔️ Earn more income as your funds increase.

✔️ Enjoy the benefits of interest on interest, a feature known as capitalization, which makes this product special.

✔️ Receive a Yelo Light card with all its advantages.

✔️ Earn monthly interest through the Yelo Light card.

✔️ Don’t worry if you need to access your funds: Whether you partially or fully withdraw your deposit, you won’t lose the interest!

Yelo Bank has also considered your convenience: You can open your deposit online, without the need to visit a branch. Simply place your deposit through the Yelo App and activate your Yelo Flexible Deposit account immediately!



Apply for Yelo Flexible now and enjoy the unique benefits it offers: http://bit.ly/4fn16jg.

Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!