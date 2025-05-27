South Korea backs Uzbekistan’s transport modernization with new grant
Photo: The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan
South Korea has pledged support to modernize Uzbekistan’s transport infrastructure, including a smart bus system and BRT network for Tashkent. The initiative aims to strengthen economic ties between the two countries, focusing on sustainable transport solutions.
