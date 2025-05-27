Azerbaijan's finance ministry holds next deposit auction
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance has conducted another deposit auction to enhance the efficient management of state budget funds. As a result, 500 million manat ($294 million) was placed in the country’s five largest banks for 30 days at an average interest rate of 6.74 percent.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy