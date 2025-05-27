Azerbaijani political analyst sheds light on particulars of nation's independence day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Independence Day of Azerbaijan - May 28 - is a turning point in the history of our nation’s statehood, a symbol of the struggle for freedom, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"This day is not only a holiday but also a living expression of the national spirit, statehood ideals, and determination for freedom.

In May 1918, the Azerbaijan People’s Republic was declared. At that time, the first democratic republic was established in the East. This was an event that left invaluable marks on the future fate of the Azerbaijani people both politically and ideologically. Although the Republic lasted only a short time—23 months—the spirit it created and those ideals remain a sacred heritage among our people to this day.

During this period, a national army was formed, women were granted voting rights, Azerbaijani was accepted as the state language, and the first steps were taken to gain international recognition for Azerbaijan. All of these were rare and courageous decisions for that time. The Azerbaijani people openly declared for the first time their desire to take their own fate into their hands,” he said.

According to him, after the Soviets came to power, Azerbaijan lost its independence, but the people's yearning for freedom never went up in smoke.

“During these 70 years, the Azerbaijani people tried to preserve their national identity, language, and history. The aspiration for independence was passed down from generation to generation and lived on as a strong idea that would determine the country’s future destiny. In 1991, with the collapse of the USSR, Azerbaijan restored its independence, and this was not merely a decision on paper.

It was the result of many years of struggle, heroism, and the great aspirations of the people. However, the early years were far from easy. The newly established state faced severe socio-economic problems. Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan, occupation of our lands, and internal political crises hindered the country’s development. During this period, the state’s difficult situation raised questions about the sustainability of independence. However, all these difficulties did not break the will of the people. On the contrary, with the return of Heydar Aliyev to power in 1993, Azerbaijan stepped into a new phase. His strong leadership restored stability in the country, strengthened state institutions, and introduced the country on the international stage. Above all, he created a strong foundation for sustainable independence,” Garayev also said.

The analyst noted that in subsequent years, under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the country fully untapped its potential.

“Thanks to economic reforms and the successful implementation of oil and gas strategy, Azerbaijan became the strongest state in the region. Azerbaijan’s political stability, economic power, and international prestige have continuously increased. Moreover, the country succeeded in effectively defending its national interests on the global stage.

The historic victory in the 2020 Second Karabakh War was a logical continuation of these steps. This victory was not only about the liberation of territories but also a manifestation of the unity, will, and commitment of the people to statehood. Now Azerbaijan’s independence is not only on paper but a real, strong reality enriched with victories. While reconstruction and development continue at full speed in the liberated areas, overall our country is making great strides in both economic and social spheres,” he mentioned.

Garayev emphasized that the meaning of May 28 is not only a remembrance of the past but also a guarantee of the future.

“Today, Azerbaijan is an independent, strong, and dynamically developing state. The current and future prospects of our state are very high, and this is mainly related to the people’s love for independence and their efforts to preserve it. Every year on May 28, the Azerbaijani people commemorate not only a historical event but also their long and honorable struggle for freedom, independence, and statehood. Today, feelings of national unity and solidarity and confidence in the state are at their highest level. Azerbaijan’s independence is the pride and responsibility of every citizen.

Now Azerbaijan is advancing with more confident steps on its path, becoming not only a key player on the world stage but also an important center for regional stability and cooperation. The values underlying our independence, national will, and unity give us confidence that we'll face future challenges bravely and move forward to progress. May 28 is not only a remembrance of our past but also a bright path to our future. Free Azerbaijan is both our pride and our greatest aspiration and most valuable treasure,” the analyst added.

