Azerbaijan's Baku discussing green transport business opportunities and prospects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. A public discussion on the topic "Green Transport Business: Opportunities and Prospects" is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The public discussion on the topic was organized by the Public Council under the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMEDA) with the support of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AZNA) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

Stakeholders from pertinent governmental entities and business leaders are engaging in the event.



The event will delve into the integration of sustainable technologies for roadway stakeholders, the multifaceted challenges inherent in this domain, and the operational dynamics of eco-friendly vehicles.

Will be updated