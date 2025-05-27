President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occassion of May 28th - Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, dear brother,

On behalf of the people of Uzbekistan and in my own name, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on your national holiday – Independence Day.

Thanks to the wise domestic and foreign policy pursued under your visionary leadership, Azerbaijan has achieved significant progress in all areas, with its international reputation and standing growing steadily.

We are genuinely delighted, as true brothers, to witness the large-scale reforms aimed at improving the living standards of your population, the extensive nation-wide development efforts, including the construction of modern infrastructure and the establishment of beautiful new cities.

In recent years, thanks to our joint systematic efforts, the relations between our countries – based on shared history, traditional friendship, and multifaceted cooperation – have reached the highest level of interstate relations – an alliance.

I am confident that our upcoming visit to the unique land of Azerbaijan and our open, productive dialogue will elevate our mutually beneficial and long-term relations to a new stage in terms of both quality and substance.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, the important agreements and major projects resulting from our talks, as well as full implementation of adopted roadmaps will give fresh momentum to our strategic partnership and make a significant contribution to the shared prosperity of our peoples.

In particular, as agreed, I firmly believe that our ambitious plans to expand cooperation in ten new directions – including chemicals, oil and gas, mining, energy, electrical engineering, jewelry, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, and banking and finance – will be fully realized.

Taking this opportunity, I once again extend my heartfelt congratulations on this landmark occasion in your country’s history. I wish Your Excellency robust health, family happiness, and continued success in your noble work for the development of your homeland, and peace and lasting progress to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.