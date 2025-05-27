Kyrgyzstan sees record gasoline exports to Afghanistan in early 2025

Between January and March of 2025, Kyrgyzstan hit the ground running, exporting a whopping 40 million liters of gasoline to Afghanistan, marking a significant leap compared to the previous year. This increase stands in stark relief to the meager exports heading to Uzbekistan.

