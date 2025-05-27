Kyrgyzstan reports uptick in consumer prices amid inflation challenges
Consumer prices in Kyrgyzstan have seen a moderate rise so far this year, driven largely by higher electricity tariffs and seasonal food price increases. Despite these pressures, inflation remains within the expected range, with authorities confident it will stabilize by year-end. The National Bank has kept interest rates steady, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining price stability amid ongoing economic uncertainties.
