Turkmenistan reveals ADB's large solar energy and Arkadag infrastructure investments
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will invest heavily in renewable energy and infrastructure in Arkadag, Turkmenistan. At the international forum "White City Ashgabat," ADB's Country Director in Turkmenistan, Arthur Andrysiak, announced solar energy storage and sustainable energy roadmap plans. This collaboration shows ADB's dedication to green growth and infrastructure resilience in the region.
