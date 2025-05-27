Member states back Azerbaijan’s ongoing NAM leadership – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Azerbaijan has chaired the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for more than four years, which is one of the longest chairmanships in the history of the NAM because member states requested that Azerbaijan continue its leadership, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said during the opening of the NAM Youth Organization Research Center in Baku today, Trend reports.

He mentioned that under the initiative of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, many important reforms were carried out within the NAM.

"One of these was the establishment of the Youth Organization. The founding meeting of the NAM Youth Organization was held in the city of Shusha, and therefore, its founding document is called the Shusha Declaration. The current headquarters where we are is the headquarters of the NAM. Today marks the opening of the Youth Organization’s research center, where youth from the member states of the NAM will come to conduct their research," the official explained

He also noted that Azerbaijan is actively continuing its chairmanship of COP29.

"One of the biggest expectations from COP30 is the preparation of a roadmap valued at $1.3 trillion from Baku to Belem. The essence of this is that there will be concrete directions to implement the climate finance decisions adopted in Baku and to increase the amount from $300 billion to $1.3 trillion over the next 10 years," he added.

The official emphasized that the normalization process of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia is at a critical point.

"As you know, the text of the peace agreement has been finalized. There are two conditions for its signing, which require concrete steps to be taken to create a foundation for peace. Any peace messages will only be effective once these steps are practically implemented and the specific demands and expectations of both sides are met. From this perspective, Azerbaijan’s main expectation is for Armenia to respond to the two anticipated demands," Rafiyev added.

