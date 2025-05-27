Pardon of French national in Azerbaijan came at Kaja Kallas’s personal request (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The pardon of French national Théo Hugo Clerc was granted following a personal request by Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, an informed source told Trend.

According to the source familiar with the matter, Azerbaijan had received multiple appeals for his release.

"The latest request came from Kaja Kallas during her visit to Baku. She personally raised the issue during a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, and the Azerbaijani side responded positively," the source noted. "The decision to pardon him was not made at France’s request, but specifically as a result of this initiative".

In this context, Kaja Kallas did play a role in the decision, the source added. "If a particular EU country wishes to express gratitude for the release of its citizen, that appreciation should be directed to Kaja Kallas, not to Baku".

